Old North State Trust LLC Takes $102,000 Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009,600 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Paypal by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Paypal by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,539,000 after purchasing an additional 802,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,638 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,980,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $955,538,000 after purchasing an additional 855,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $207.74 on Wednesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BidaskClub cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paypal from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Paypal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.98.

In other Paypal news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $4,922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,403 shares in the company, valued at $101,674,586.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

