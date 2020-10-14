Old North State Trust LLC Takes $56,000 Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $2,406,000. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

Shares of CAG opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.88. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

In related news, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,809.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 41,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $1,544,510.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,672.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,734. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

