Old North State Trust LLC Takes $59,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 109 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $623.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $541.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.49.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $569.93 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $351.65 billion, a PE ratio of 104.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $518.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

