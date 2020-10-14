Old North State Trust LLC Takes $67,000 Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $166.80 on Wednesday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.64.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.30.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.