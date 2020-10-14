Old North State Trust LLC Takes $67,000 Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in International Paper by 278.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 1,068.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average is $35.67.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.