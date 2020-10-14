Old North State Trust LLC Takes $80,000 Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.15. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.