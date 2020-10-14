Old North State Trust LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 28.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,923,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $926,235,000 after purchasing an additional 135,843 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,818,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $407,474,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International stock opened at $171.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.58.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

