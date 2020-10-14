Old North State Trust LLC Takes Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,208,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,103,000 after buying an additional 175,744 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 426,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after buying an additional 180,851 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,403,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,160,000 after buying an additional 2,696,999 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,496,000 after buying an additional 936,838 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMP stock opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.07 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.37.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

