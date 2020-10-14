Old North State Trust LLC Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,924,000 after buying an additional 2,090,026 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,631,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,881,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,451,000 after buying an additional 1,245,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,583,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,578,325,000 after buying an additional 1,070,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 410.9% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,199,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,312,000 after buying an additional 964,492 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate stock opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.16. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

