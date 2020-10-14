ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 673,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 119,008 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.16% of ON Semiconductor worth $14,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 23.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 40.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -647.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.17.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 95,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $2,466,928.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 593,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,378.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,004 shares of company stock worth $7,794,712. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

