Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) fell 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 5,612,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 16,195,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONTX. Laidlaw cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Maxim Group lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Noble Financial cut Onconova Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.07.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.79% and a negative net margin of 11,357.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Onconova Therapeutics news, Director E Premkumar Reddy sold 527,863 shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $142,523.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $59,000. 5.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

