Oppenheimer Comments on Utz Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Utz Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UTZ. Piper Sandler started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $17.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.30. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $998.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth about $25,334,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth about $576,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth about $739,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth about $161,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

