OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) Trading Down 7.8%

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG)’s share price was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 2,864,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the average daily volume of 709,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OEG. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at about $876,000. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the second quarter valued at $498,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000.

About OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG)

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries.

