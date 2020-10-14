Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ORGO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organogenesis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

ORGO stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $405.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. Organogenesis has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $8.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. The business had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.30 million. Research analysts predict that Organogenesis will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Organogenesis by 21.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 43,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Organogenesis by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Organogenesis by 21.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Organogenesis by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Organogenesis by 31.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

