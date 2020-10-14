Orion Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.31 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $18.82 million and $6.31 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orion Protocol token can now be bought for $1.90 or 0.00016622 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,925,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

