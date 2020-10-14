Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 4.7% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 40.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 21.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,433,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,325 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 182.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,836 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,549,000 after acquiring an additional 43,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in BlackRock by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,107,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $927,330,000 after acquiring an additional 309,557 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $638.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $570.96 and a 200-day moving average of $537.88. The company has a market cap of $97.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $646.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.