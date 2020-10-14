Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Grows Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 4.0% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $631,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of BMY opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a PE ratio of -611.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average of $59.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $162,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

