Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Has $12.52 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 4.0% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PEP stock opened at $143.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day moving average of $133.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

