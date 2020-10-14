Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 3.9% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 375,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,040,000 after purchasing an additional 81,103 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $331.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $314.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $333.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $310.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.46.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

