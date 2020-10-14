Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Takes $10.02 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 278,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises approximately 3.2% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.2% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 96,168 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 18,121 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.9% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,359,000 after buying an additional 43,350 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.6% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,999 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.