Outotec (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Outotec (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OUKPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outotec in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Outotec in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Outotec in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Outotec in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outotec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OUKPY stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. Outotec has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.63.

Outotec Company Profile

Metso Outotec Oyj provides process solutions, technologies, and services for the mining and metallurgical industries in Europe, Africa, Asia, North and South America, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Minerals Processing and Metals Refining. The Minerals Processing segment offers mineral processing solutions, including pre-feasibility studies, and complete plants and life cycle services to mining industry.

