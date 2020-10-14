Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s previous close.

OM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Shares of OM stock opened at $45.26 on Monday. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.