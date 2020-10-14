Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OM. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE OM opened at $45.26 on Monday. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

