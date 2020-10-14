Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Update

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 6,510.9% from the September 15th total of 23,900 shares. Currently, 45.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 19.29%.

In other Oxbridge Re news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 383,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $1,364,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 30.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

