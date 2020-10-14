Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) Shares Gap Up to $411.20

Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $411.20, but opened at $430.00. Pagegroup shares last traded at $419.80, with a volume of 151,921 shares.

PAGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pagegroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 426.11 ($5.57).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 379.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 371.36.

Pagegroup Company Profile (LON:PAGE)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

