Pamp Network Achieves Market Cap of $904,613.74 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pamp Network has a market capitalization of $904,613.74 and $617,832.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pamp Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pamp Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $568.15 or 0.04980219 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00053071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031945 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network (CRYPTO:PAMP) is a token. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pamp Network Token Trading

Pamp Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pamp Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pamp Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.