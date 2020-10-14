Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRTK. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

PRTK stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $247.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.72.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 121.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

