Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lessened its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Paypal were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Paypal by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 40.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after buying an additional 3,291,638 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 84.2% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,237,000 after buying an additional 3,225,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,814,000 after buying an additional 2,741,321 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $207.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $243.74 billion, a PE ratio of 95.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.65. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Paypal’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.98.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.