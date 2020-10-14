PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNXN. ValuEngine raised shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $44.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.91. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.65 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $166,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,912.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. State Street Corp grew its position in PC Connection by 61.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after buying an additional 149,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PC Connection by 58.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PC Connection during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,566,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 48.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 47.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

