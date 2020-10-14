PCHAIN (PI) Reaches Market Cap of $7.19 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, DDEX and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and $58,618.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $561.30 or 0.04922344 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00053118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031958 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,911,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 788,175,201 tokens. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org.

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bibox, Switcheo Network, DDEX, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

