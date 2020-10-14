Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) was down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 2,361,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,426,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

BTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $171.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The coal producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.76 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 55.36%. Analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 290.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,550,796 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,297 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 14.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 54,338 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 158.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 751,400 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 460,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,414,974 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 387,976 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 643.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,156,637 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,001,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.