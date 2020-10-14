Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BofA Securities cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.71.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $207.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.04. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $121.80 and a 12 month high of $241.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 716.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $105.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.75 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Penumbra will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.15, for a total transaction of $1,857,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.12, for a total transaction of $936,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,966 shares of company stock worth $8,146,077 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Penumbra by 236.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

