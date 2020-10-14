Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for about 1.7% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Paypal by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 212,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 60.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 11.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Paypal by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 29,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $201.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.43 billion, a PE ratio of 92.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $212.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.32 and its 200 day moving average is $162.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.98.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

