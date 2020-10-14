Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) dropped 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.93 and last traded at $28.36. Approximately 670,812 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 446,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSNL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

The company has a market cap of $906.17 million, a PE ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $644,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se purchased 1,315,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,991.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,085,615 shares of company stock worth $20,835,094. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Personalis by 432.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 95.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

