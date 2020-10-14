Petards Group (LON:PEG) Shares Gap Up to $6.50

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $7.25. Petards Group shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 434,904 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.15.

Get Petards Group alerts:

Petards Group (LON:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported GBX (0.82) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.

About Petards Group (LON:PEG)

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software, as well as consultancy services.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Petards Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petards Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.