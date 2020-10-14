Peugeot (EPA:UG) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Peugeot (EPA:UG) has been given a €14.00 ($16.47) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peugeot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €22.74 ($26.75).

UG stock opened at €15.42 ($18.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.95. Peugeot has a fifty-two week low of €16.45 ($19.35) and a fifty-two week high of €21.01 ($24.72).

About Peugeot

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

