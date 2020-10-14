Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,047,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after acquiring an additional 55,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after buying an additional 830,299 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,702,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,204,000 after buying an additional 321,613 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 566,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after buying an additional 197,610 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $205.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

