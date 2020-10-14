Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Atlantic Securities

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was downgraded by research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00. Atlantic Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

PFE stock opened at $36.90 on Monday. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Pfizer by 5.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,047,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after purchasing an additional 55,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Pfizer by 13.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,702,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,204,000 after purchasing an additional 321,613 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.9% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 162,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $725,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

