Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Shares Gap Up to $50.00

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.00, but opened at $52.50. Photo-Me International shares last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 17,158 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on PHTM. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $192.98 million and a P/E ratio of 166.67.

In other Photo-Me International news, insider Serge Crasnianski purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £250,000 ($326,626.60). Also, insider Stephane Gibon acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,130.13). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,360,820 shares of company stock worth $118,592,640.

Photo-Me International Company Profile (LON:PHTM)

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

