Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PING. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

NYSE PING opened at $35.76 on Monday. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,204,000 after acquiring an additional 795,005 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 449.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 895,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,721,000 after buying an additional 732,104 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 188.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 886,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,458,000 after buying an additional 579,514 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 35.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,524,000 after buying an additional 206,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 109.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 781,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,094,000 after buying an additional 408,317 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.