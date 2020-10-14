Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of PME opened at $1.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $157.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.06.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon and croaker fish, Peru squid, Argentina squid, sailfish, chub mackerel, cuttlefish, and pomfret with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, the international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and the international waters of Indian Ocean.

