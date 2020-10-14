Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.95.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake stock opened at $249.61 on Monday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $208.55 and a 12 month high of $319.00.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $446,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.