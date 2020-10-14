Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PJT Partners in a report issued on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average is $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.97. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $68.78.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $232.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.70 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,518,000 after acquiring an additional 80,789 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 40.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 795,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,534,000 after acquiring an additional 228,823 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1,695.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,780,000 after acquiring an additional 691,638 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 16.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,720,000 after buying an additional 75,715 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,170,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

