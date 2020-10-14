Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Lazard in a report issued on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. Lazard had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The firm had revenue of $572.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LAZ. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. Lazard has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Lazard by 2,307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lazard by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 17,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $549,182.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 250,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $2,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,552. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

