Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities upgraded Plantronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Shares of PLT opened at $17.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $699.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $42.44.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.67. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 52.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Plantronics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Holdings I. L. Triangle sold 4,065,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $53,870,074.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Plantronics by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Plantronics by 74.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.