Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

PLT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upgraded Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of PLT opened at $17.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.93. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $42.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.03 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plantronics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plantronics news, major shareholder Private Holdings I. L. Triangle sold 4,065,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $53,870,074.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the first quarter worth $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the second quarter worth $78,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Plantronics by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plantronics by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

