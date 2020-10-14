Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) & Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Head-To-Head Survey

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -106.38% -79.09% Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -771.38% -40.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pluristem Therapeutics and Idera Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pluristem Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $13.88, suggesting a potential upside of 29.07%. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 287.93%. Given Idera Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Idera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Pluristem Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics $20,000.00 13,735.81 -$29.15 million N/A N/A Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 56.32 -$56.51 million ($1.57) -1.48

Pluristem Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics beats Idera Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for hip fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various animal studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication; and nTRACK, a collaborative project with Leitat to examine gold nano particles labeling of stem cells. It also has a collaboration agreement with the NASA's Ames Research Center to evaluate the potential of PLX cell therapies in preventing and treating medical conditions caused during space missions. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

