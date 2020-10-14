PNC Financial Services Group Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend by 98.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. PNC Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group to earn $6.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $112.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.10 and its 200 day moving average is $106.61. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

