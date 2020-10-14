PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) to Issue $1.15 Quarterly Dividend

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend by 98.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. PNC Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group to earn $6.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

PNC opened at $112.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.61.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.71.

PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

