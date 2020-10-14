PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.68 EPS

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $1.68, Briefing.com reports. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $112.51 on Wednesday. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.61. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

